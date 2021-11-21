4 minutes ago

Aduana Stars handed newly promoted Real Tamale United a reality check as they pummeled them 5-1 at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa on Sunday morning.

The match day four game started on Sunday but was rained off in the 56th minute after a torrential rainfall but it was replayed from the 56th minute on Sunday 21st November,2021.

This time round the match rained goals as RTU could not hold onto their own and let in four more goals.

Aduana Stars had their five goals with their top scorer Bright Agyei scoring twice before goals from Eric Kwakwa, Yahaya Mohammed and an own goal RTU's Nurudin completed the rout.

Stephen Badu Dankwa scored the consolation goal for the pride of the north in the six goal thriller.