1 hour ago

Aduana Stars players are ready to aid star striker Yahaya Mohammed to lift the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League golden boot award, according to midfielder Elvis Opoku.

The veteran attacker has been in red hot goal scoring form for the Ogya Lads this campaign, scoring eight goals in the opening 9 matches of the season.

The former Asante Kotoko and Amidaus Professionals forward is followed closely on the goal scorers chart by Inter Allies' Nigerien striker Victorien Adebayor who has also bagged eight goals in 9 matches.

However, Elvis Opoku who has been one of the standout performers at the club says Yayaha Mohammed has the needed backing of his players to enable him finish the season as the overall top scorer, adding that the ‘Ogya Lads’ would leave no stone unturned in their quest to win the title.

"We are ready to push Yahaya Mohammed to win the goal-king as well as the Aduna Stars club for the league title,” Opoku mentioned in an interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

The Dormaa based club were held to a goal-less draw by Hearts of Oak at the Agyeman Badu Park in their last league game and are set to embark on a trip to Dansoman to face Liberty Professionals on Match week 10 this Sunday.