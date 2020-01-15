57 minutes ago

A group of supporters of Ebusua Dwarfs held their team hostage in the dressing room following their 2-1 home loss to Liberty professionals on Wednesday afternoon.

The supporters, visibly angry stormed the entrance of the dressing room after the game waiting for the players and Technical team to come out.

But the team remained in the dressing room which was guarded by Police personnel.

It's however unclear what the motive of the supporters was although their action indicate that they are clearly not happy with happenings at the club.

Ebusua Dwarfs have so far failed to pick up a single point in the four matches they've played in the Ghana Premier League and are lying rock bottom of the 18-team league log.

The Cape Coast based side began the season with a home loss to Medeama SC before recording back to back losses on the road at Sogakope and Accra.