1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko picked up a hard fought draw against Techiman Eleven Wonders in their match day 21 clash at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Monday afternoon.

The porcupine warriors extended their unbeaten run to six matches as they still sit at the summit of the league table.

Eleven Wonders started the match on the front foot and posed a lot of danger to Asante Kotoko but goalkeeper Kwame Baah was at his best to keep out the home side.

Eleven Wonders nearly opened the score in the 10th minute as Ibrahim Laar went close but Kwame Baah came to Kotoko's rescue.

Prince Baffoe also made an attempt on goal before Osman Zakaria's goal was adjudged to be offside.

Dickson Afoakwa went off injured as Samuel Boateng replaced him for Kotoko as the first half ended 0-0.

Kotoko started the second half on the front foot as they pressed the home side for the opener but their efforts proved in vain.

The home side came in strongly but could not get the goal as Kwame Baah pulled off a late save to deny the relegation threatened side all three points.