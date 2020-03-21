1 hour ago

Ashanti Gold SC have parted ways with long standing coach Yakubu Mambo following their 6-1 thumping to West African Football Academy (WAFA) on Match week 12 of the Ghana Premier League last Sunday.

The miners' management took the decision to sack their stop-gap coach at an emergency meeting held in Obuasi on Tuesday.

Mambo has been working at Ashanti Gold SC in various coaching capacities for the past decade.

Meanwhile Ghanaguardian understands that Italian trainer Roberto Landi is in Ghana to takeover the Ashanti Gold coaching job and will be assisted by Ghanaian trainer Thomas Duah.

Landi and Duah were introduced to the playing body of Ashanti Gold on Tuesday, according to our sources.