4 hours ago

It was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of the weekend in the Ghana Premier League but the match flattered to deceive as there was no goals.

Aduana Stars appear to have lost their aura at home as now teams go to Dormaa and pick points at will or points.

The miners were able to keep the Aduana attack at bay for much of the game as they played out a goalless drawn game.

Aduana Stars' faint hopes of winning their third league title has been dealt a huge blow as they lie third with 9 matches left.

The home side started the game on the front foot but lacked the cutting edge to get the goals as the miners stood very strong at the back.

Ashgold had fleeting chances on their own as they broke on the counter attack on several occasions but wasted the chance.

There was nothing to separate both sides as the match ended 0-0 at the Nana Agyeman Badu II Park in Dormaa.

With he draw Aduana Stars stay in the top four of the Ghana Premier League table in the third position.

For Ashanti Gold SC, the team is now 11th with just three points above the relegation zone.