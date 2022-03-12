36 minutes ago

King Faisal's troubles continued on Friday when they were defeated by another struggling side Ashantigold in he Ashanti derby which was the opening game for match day 20.

Ashantigold has been winless in their last four matches in the league but summoned all the strength in the to crash hapless King Faisal.

It was a tough but entertaining game as the home side Ashgold started the game in brilliant fashion they pressed for the opener but the King Faisal defense will not budge.

Ashgold kept pushing whiles King Faisal who sat deep had the occasional counter attack but it came to nothing.

But on the stroke of half time Kamaradini Mamudu who was preferred to Kwadwo Amoako justified his coach's faith in him as he scored the opening goal to give the miners a 1-0 lead.

He curled home a brilliant free kick from the edge of the box to hand his side the adavantage heading into the break.

After recess, the away side pressed for parity but it never came as the miners sealed the win with ten minutes to go as Isaac Opoku Agyemang scored to make it 2-0.