Annor Boakye scored an absolute stunner in added time as Bechem United scored two second half goals to defeat Liberty Professionals 2-0 on match day 18 of the Ghana Premier League at the Fosu Gyeabuor park on Sunday.

Emmanuel Annor and Annor Boakye got on target to give Bechem United a great start to life in the second round of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The home side took the lead, 16 minutes inside the second half through Emmanuel Annor before capping a fine display with a brilliant strike from Annor Boakye in added time.

Liberty Professionals looked the hungrier of the two sides as they put up a superb display to stop their opponents from scoring taking the game scoreless first half.

The Dansoman lads paid for their wastefulness, especially in the first half.

Emmanuel Annor’s first goal dealt them a huge blow.

The hosts continued to press for the second goal, and scored in added time with just the final kick of the match as Annor Boakye sealed victory with a thunderous strike.

Bechem United have moved to 7th place with 27 points.

The result leaves Liberty Professionals in the bottom half of the table as they sit in 17th place with 15 points.