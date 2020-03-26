1 hour ago

Ghanaian top flight side Asante Kotoko have set their sights on acquiring the services of Bechem United midfield sensation, Moro Salifu in the ongoing transfer window.

According to report, the Porcupine Warriors have officially inquired about the availability of the highly rated midfielder and are waiting for response from the Bechem Based side.

The 21-year-old has emerged on the radar of the Asan5e Kotoko following his explosive performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season with the Hunters.

Report says Coach Maxwell Konadu has identified the combative midfielder as he seeks to find a backup for Justice Blay in the second round of the 2019/20 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.

Salifu has had a tremendous season with Bechem United where he has scored two goals in his 14 appearances for the Hunters lads this term so far.

He returned to Bechem United after ending his short stint with Ivorian side Academie de Football Amadou Diallo (AFAD) last year.

Salifu previously featured for Ghana Premier League club Medeama SC.