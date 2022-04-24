4 hours ago

Bibiani Gold Stars defeated Techiman Eleven Wonders at their favourite Dun's Park at Bibiani on Sunday in their match day 26 clash.

The miners have relied very much on their impressive home form to keep them going in the Ghana Premier League.

It was a very tight game as chances were and far between the two teams but the home side were very dominant as they searched for the opener.

The first half ended goalless as both sides cancelled each other out with the away side happy for a draw.

But things changed in the second half as a 67th minute penalty from Prince Kwabena Owusu was the difference.

Bibiani Gold Stars with the win have now won seven consecutive matches at home.