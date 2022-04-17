6 hours ago

Hearts of Oak's title defense evaporated long ago but they were frustrated by relegation fodder Elmina Sharks who earned themselves a precious point which could come in handy in their relegation fight.

The phobians started their match day 25 clash against Elmina Sharks in blistering fashion as they took an early lead but could not hold on.

New recruit Samuel Inkoom curled home a sumptuous free kick from about 25 yards to give Hearts of Oak an early lead on Sunday afternoon.

The home side pressed on for more goals as they smelled blood but Elmina Sharks were resolute at the back but Daniel Afriyie Barnieh should have done better in the 17th minute of the game but sent his shot wide.

Elmina Sharks pulled parity with their first real attack of the game as Michael Ohene Asamoah gave the away side the equalizer in the 28th minute through a counter attack.

Hearts of Oak went for broke as they threw the sink at the away side but they were resolute at the back as the held firm with a 1-1 draw and a point.

The reigning Ghana Premier League champions are now 6th whiles Elmina Sharks are rock bottom of the league with 9 matches to end the season.