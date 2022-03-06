4 hours ago

Aduana Stars made it three wins on the bounce as they defeated King Faisal 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium in their match day 19 clash.

Bright Adjei was the hero for the Ogya lads as his first half strike was enough to hand his side all three points in the game.

The game started on a slow note as both teams cancelled each other out for most of the early exchanges.

Bright Adjei opened the scores for Aduana Stars in the 6th minute after beating the offside trap and lobbing goalkeeper Frank Boateng to make it 1-0 and score his 12th of the season.

There was a lot of protestation from the home bench about the goal as they deemed it offside but the goal stood.

Aduana Stars nearly made it 2-0 as Sam Adams had a fine opportunity but he was denied by goalkeeper Frank Boateng.

Osman Ibrahim nearly equalized for King Faisal in the 29th minute but his header was saved by goalkeeper Masaudu Alhassan.

After recess the away side created numerous opportunities but they were unable to make it count as they still kept their 1-0 lead intact.

The home side nearly pulled parity through Wadudu Yakubu in the 57th minute as his ball was cleared off the goa line.

King Faisal pressed on for elusive equalizer but Aduana Stars held firm and gave them a dose of their own medicine as they reminded them how a defeat at home taste like.