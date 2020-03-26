13 minutes ago

Administrative supervisor of Berekum Chelsea Francis Adjei say cancelling the Ghana premier league will be a major setback but admits it is for a "larger good".

The GFA suspended the 2019/20 following the Coronavirus pandemic that has hit the country.

Chelsea before the suspension were sitting on the third position with 26 points, having won eight, drawn two and lost five of the fifteen matches played.

“This season has not been a simple one. This is without doubt one of the hardest seasons we’re enjoying. We’ve tried to speculate loads to get an excellent place and possibly win the league," he said.

“Ought to we’ve got to cancel the league for an excellent cause, we’ll perceive and settle for the choice for the larger good. It will likely be an enormous setback however we’ve got to face with the GFA in occasions of problem.”

The Ghana government's banned all public gatherings for four weeks, but the Ghana FA (GFA) no indication over when the game is likely to resume.

The highest-flight, like nearly all others in different nations, has been floor to a halt within the wake of the outbreak which has to this point contaminated almost 492,000 individuals worldwide, claiming nearly 22,180 lives.

However with the pandemic displaying no indicators of coming underneath management in two weeks time, inevitably, there could be two final choices within the case of a protracted suspension: cancelling the present season for an all-new one or persevering with with the present season whatever the return date.

Adjei believes it’s too early to determine the way forward for the Ghana Premier League following its disruption by the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a membership administrator and a member of the Premier League Administration Committee, I do know we can’t simply get up and cancel the league. We’ve to think about all components,” Adjei stated when quizzed in regards to the scenario.

“If I say it ought to proceed, I ought to have the ability to offer you an excellent cause why it ought to. And if I say it shouldn’t, I must offer you an excellent cause too.

“For now issues aren’t clear. Ought to the return date be shifted once more, the GFA will certainly inform us one thing, then we are able to use that to know the professionals and cons of every potential determination.”

As it stands now affected people by the pandemic keeps rising.The country as at Thursday has confiremed 64 new case shooting up the number from 93 to 132.