The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has urged clubs in the Ghana Premier League to promote their matches.

Attendance at various league matches in the domestic game has been very poor with many blaming poor officiating, disdain for the local league, poor pitches, and the constant turnover of players in the league with most stars seeking greener pastures after just a season among others.

The Super clash game between Kotoko and Hearts over the weekend saw organizer forced to open the gates for free as attendance was very low with thirty minutes to start the match.

This has re-ignited the debate as to who between the football clubs and the GFA must ensure supporters patronize the local game.

“Attendance is not only about the promotion Betpawa wants to do. We had it in the past when a sponsor wanted to do something but since all sponsorship money had been given to the clubs it could not work.

So in this Betpawa deal, they decided to keep $1m for promotion and their own things, part of the money is what they use for the locker room bonus.

Promotion is not for a particular group only. Clubs must promote their matches because they enjoy the majority share of the gate.