The Ghana Football Association (GFA), is pleased to announce that each Ghana premier league (GPL) is receiving 10,000GHc Melcom shopping vouchers as part of a sponsorship agreement signed the GFA and Melcom Ghana Limited.

The deal was agreed in November last year and officially launched on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Head office of Melcom at Industrial Area, Accra.

All sixteen clubs participating in the Women’s premier league have received 2,000 GHc worth of shopping vouchers as part of the sponsorship deal while clubs who emerges top three(3) in each zone of the Division One league are also entitled to 5,000GHc worth of shopping voucher at the end of the season.

Melcom Ghana is a retail giant and is best known as Ghana’s largest chain of retail department stores offering thousands of products and hundreds of well-known brands.

The company has been operating in Ghana for more than three decades and now becomes an Official Retail Partner of the GFA.