2 hours ago

Former board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Commodore Mensah has told clubs not to emulate the German example by deciding to play league matches behind closed doors.

According to the former Hearts of Oak director, Ghana should not copy the Europeans blindly as even with spectators allowed into the stadiums, clubs still struggle financially and how much more behind closed doors.

He says clubs should not be excited just to play football for the sake of it and reject any idea to play in an empty stadium without spectators.

There has been no football in Ghana since March 15th when the government placed a ban on public/social gathering amidst a surge in coronavirus cases.

Commodore Mensah has cautioned clubs against going the German way by playing in an empty stadium.

“Germany has resumed playing behind closed doors. I have heard people say Ghana should emulate this. In my opinion, we should not go that way”, he told Asempa FM.

“Even with spectators allowed to stadiums, the clubs’ financial state is nothing to write home about. If it’s about playing behind closed doors, then we should not play at all. Even if it takes a year or two for things to return to normal before we can play football then so be it.

“Let no one rush the return of football if we’re playing behind closed doors. Let’s not copy the Europeans”, he added.

The Ghana Football Association has set a deadline of 30th June to decide whether to continue or curtail the 2019/2020 season.