Dreams FC defeated relegation threatened Elmina Sharks 2-0 in their match day 19 clash at the Theater of Dreams Park in Dawu.

It took a while before the game took off as both sides cancelled each other out in the early stages of the game.

The first real chance of the game came in the 20 minute when Dreams FC striker Ali Huzaif headed wide a cross from Mohammed Abubakar.

Dreams FC had a penalty shout turned down five minutes later as there was a hand ball incident in the penalty box but the referee waved away the appeals.

Elmina Sharks goalkeeper Joseph Essam was thee only difference between them and a goal as he pulled off countless saves to keep the game at 0-0.

The host finally broke the deadlock in the 41st minute as Agynim Boateng Mensah tapped home a cross from Ali Huzaif to make it 1-0.

After recess, Elmina Sharks came strongly into the game but could not find any creative spark to worry the Dreams FC back line.

Dreams FC scored the second goal in the 80th minute with a header from Issah Ibrahim to double the lead as the host carried all three points on the day.