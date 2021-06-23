1 hour ago

Coach of Ghana Premier League side, Dreams Football Club, Vladislav Viric will this afternoon watch his side play against Eleven Wonders in their match day 30 clash from the stands as he serves his one-match ban slapped on him by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

The coach was fined GHC2,000 and banned for one league match while he was also asked to retract and apologize for unsavoury comments he made towards the referees in his side's match day 23 defeat to Asante Kotoko in Obuasi.

Vladislav Viric has since rendered an unqualified apology to the referees in their match day 23 game against Kumasi Asante Kotoko and the entire football fraternity.

The Serbian trainer accused the referees for aiding Asante Kotoko get all the three points in their 3-1 defeat to Asante Kotoko.

He was also ordered by the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA to in three days apologize to the Ghana Premier League and the officiating officials through the same medium something which he has done.

" My comment on officiating after our game against Kotoko was unfortunate and I apologize for my conduct"

“About my statement after the Kotoko vrs Dreams we lose 3-1 after that I said something which is not my job and I did not come here to do this, I spoke about referee and I want to use this opportunity to apologize to referees and people in Ghana who love football”.