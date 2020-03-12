2 hours ago

Ghanaian top flight side, Dreams Football Club have completed the signing young attacker Percious Boah on a 4-year long deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 'Still Believe' side announced the signing of the young prodigy on Wednesday after both parties agreed on personal terms.

Percious Boah joined the Dawu based club from lower division side Domping Soccer Angel Football Academy where he established himself as a serial goal scorer

The young striker put pen to paper on a four year deal with Dreams FC after successfully completing a mandatory medical assessment last week.

His addition is expected to boost the club’s attacking options as the team yearns for an improved goal scoring rate in the ongoing 2019-20 Ghana Premier League season.