24 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association announces a venue change for the Ghana Premier League Matchday 21 fixture between Dreams FC and Accra Hearts of Oak. Originally scheduled to take place at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, the match will now be held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The decision to relocate the fixture stems from ongoing renovations at the Theatre of Dreams and the unavailability of the Accra Sports Stadium, Dreams FC's alternative venue, due to the African Games Men’s Football Tournament.

Stakeholders are urged to take note of the venue change, with the match set to kick off at 6 pm on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.