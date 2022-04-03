55 minutes ago

Eleven Wonders gave themselves the chance to stay in the Ghana Premier League as they defeated Accra Lions at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in their match day 23 clash on Sunday at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.

The win takes the host a place and one point above the relegation zone in the Ghana Premier League.

After defeat to fellow strugglers Elmina Sharks in mid week, the Techiman based side made amends with an impressive turn around.

It was a one man show as Ibrahim Laar was the hero on the day as he scored two goals either half to give his side all three points.

His first of the two goal arrived in the 19th minute of the game as he struck home a beautiful team move for the opener.

The forward completed his brace with 11 minutes to end the game as he clinched all three points for his side.

Eleven Wonders are now 15th with 24 points whereas Accra Lions occupies the 14th position with 27 points after 23 matches.