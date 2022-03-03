2 hours ago

Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea will renew their rivalry on Match Day 19 of the Ghana Premier League at the Ohene Ameyaw Park at Techiman on Monday.

Eleven Wonders have only won twice since their 4-1 loss to Accra Hearts of Oak on January 16 at the Accra Sports stadium. The Techiman lads who are rooted among the bottom three clubs in the League log were off to a flying start in the second round of the season following a 4-1 thumping of AshantiGold SC at the Len Clay stadium on Sunday.

Tetteh Nortey scored the opener in the 32nd minute but the Miners fetched the equalizer inside 58 minutes through Ali Mohammed.

Eleven Wonders restored their lead through Osman Zackaria before Andrews Kuma added the third goal in the 79th minute. With a few seconds to end the game Laar Ibrahim capped the 4-1 drubbing in the stoppage time.

Wonders have bagged 19 points after 18 Premier League games and sit in 16th place 21 points behind leaders Asante Kotoko and 7 points ahead of bottom placed Elmina Sharks who are at the foot of the table with 12 points.

Chelsea pip Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 at the Golden City Park on Sunday to extend their unbeaten streak to 8 games. Osei Owusu scored the only goal of the match in the 39th minute as the former Champions cruised to another vital home win. Their unbeaten run will be tested on Monday when they take on Eleven Wonders in Techiman.

The former Champions are in 8th place in the League log with 25 points – 6 points richer than their host. The Blues have yet to lose a Premier League match since December 29, when they lost 2-0 to Hearts of Oak at the Cape Coast stadium – having won one and drawn 2 of their last three matches on the road.

The Brong Ahafo clash is scheduled for 3pm kick off at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Monday, March 7, 2022.