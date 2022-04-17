3 hours ago

Techiman Eleven Wonders mounted a spirited comeback to earn all three points against Bechem United at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on Sunday.

Eleven Wonders defeated Bechem United 3-2 but they had to do it the hard way in their match day 25 clash.

The away side started the game on the front foot and their attacking football gave them the lead as Augustine Okrah scored the opening goal in the first half.

Things did not change much even after recess as the away side added a second goal in the 61st minute through Emmanuel Owusu to make it 2-0.

The home side drew some inspiration from the 12th man their vociferous supporters as the comeback started with Laar Ibrahim making it 2-1 in the 79th minute to make it 2-1.

Laar Ibrahim was unplayable as he was the hero for the home side as he added two more goals to turn the match in favour of his side as they run away with a 3-2 win.

With the 3-2 win, Eleven Wonders are now 15th on the Ghana Premier League table while Bechem United are second eight points behind leaders Asante Kotoko.