Elmina Sharks striker Raphael Ocloo has stated that his target for the ongoing Ghana Premier League is to emerge the top scorer despite slow start.

Ocloo has two goals after featuring in all six games for his side and is optimistic of winning the top scorer gong.

Speaking to Koforidua based Bryt FM, he disclosed that it is his dream to be in the same goal range with other strikers at the end of the season.

"My target is to win the goal king but if I'm not able to win it, I must be close to the winner"

"I pray for injury free season so I will be able to achieve my aim. If it is the will of God, I will win the goal king" he said.

The 2018 MTN FA joint top scorer added that in his quest to win the goal king, he's targeted 22 plus goals to be able to surpass Yahaya Mohammed who promised to score 21.

Elmina Sharks will lock horns with Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Ndoum Stadium in match day 7 of the Ghana Premier League.