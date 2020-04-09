1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side, Aduana Stars have completed the signing of former Asante Kotoko midfielder Prince Acquah, according to media report.

The highly rated midfielder parted ways with the Porcupine Warriors last year after struggling for game time following the arrival of erstwhile trainer Kjetil Zachariassen.

The 25-year old was close to sealing a move to Inter Allies but his party couldn't reach agreement with the Eleven is to One.

Paa Kwesi Fabin brought Prince Acquah to Kumasi from Hearts of Lions, where he was an integral member of the squad.

However, following the departure of the former Ghana U-17 coach, Acquah was relegated to the bench.

The midfielder has now sealed a move to Aduana Stars were he will reunite with his former Boss Paa Kwesi Fabin.

He is a expected to play a key role for the defending champions when the league resumes.