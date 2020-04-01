1 hour ago

Midfielder, Michael Akuffo has revealed that he feels bad whenever he remembers the bizarre circumstances under which he left former club Asante Kotoko.

According to the midfield maestro, the manner in which some management members destroyed the name of players who have served the club with their heart before they exit the club is always heart-breaking, claiming they go to the extent of tarnishing the player’s image in the eyes of their own supporters.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Angel FM, Akuffo disclosed that his saddest moment in his career occurred when he had problems with the Opoku Nti led administration after his six month loan deal with Lebanon side Al-Ansar, a deal which was cut short due to injury.

“I was forced to extend my contract for two years in other not to return from Lebanon as a free agent, which I did because I love the club. Three months prior to the end of my loan deal, I picked an injury, which I was well treated at Lebanon. It was left with my rehabilitation so I came to Ghana to do that” Akuffo mentioned.

“After joining Kotoko, my salary was not coming even though other players were receiving theirs.

"So I approached the management and they told me to exercise patience.

"During pre-season as I was training with the team, a message from Opoku Nti ordered me to stop training with the team, which I did. With two years on my contract, I was sidelined from the team with no salary” He further revealed.

Akuffo says even though, it was the club’s policy that players won’t receive salaries if they get injury at their own risk when they are not representing the club. However, Akuffo’s case was different from this policy.

“Jackson Owusu picked an injury at his own risk during pre-season but he was receiving his salary. In my case, I went for a loan and the incident happened yet the club was not paying me and I was grieving inside.

"My heartbreak came when I heard from coach Michael Osei that I can’t play football again because of my leg injury. I was at home at that time when I heard the issue on Nhyira FM and I broke down in tears” Michael Akuffo concluded.