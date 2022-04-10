4 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko had to wait a long time to beat fierce rivals Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium but it did happen but not without controversy.

As till now some Hearts fans are of the opinion that the foul on Fabio Gama was non existent to award a penalty but on the balance of play Asante Kotoko deserve all three points perhaps it could have been more but for some profligacy and saves from Richmond Ayi.

The home side started the game in a dominant fashion as in the opening minutes Samuel Boateng was sent a long pass by Mudasiru Salifu but Mohammed Alhassan cleared the danger for Hearts.

Imoro Ibrahim then gathered a loose ball and dribbled through the forest of legs in the Hearts penalty area before firing with his shot hitting the foot of the post and bouncing wide.

Gladson Awako sent in a free kick which was easily gathered by Danlad Ibrahim who set up Christopher Nettey, the defender exchanges passes with Mfegue before the Hearts defence cleared.

Fabio Gama dribbled into the box and was fouled by Abdul Aziz Nurudeen as Frank Mbella stepped up to convert to make it 1-0.

Afriyie Barnieh nearly pulled parity for Hearts of Oak but the Kotoko defense stood tall.

Kotoko had several chances to add to the score but they wasted it as Richmond Ayi also thwarted their efforts.

Hearts also posed threats sporadically with Patrick Razak's pace causing problems for the home side but the porcupine warriors stood tall as they got all the three points.