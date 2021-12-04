4 hours ago

New boys Accra Lions had been struggling to find their feet in the six week old Ghana Premier League season but posted a slender 1-0 win over Techiman Eleven Wonders in their match day six clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The away side thought they had scored the opener in the early stages of the game but the goal was chalked off for offside.

Eleven Wonders were very dominant in the opening exchanges of the game as they threatened Accra Lions on the break several times of the game as goalkeeper Frederick Asare pulled off several stops.

Both sides went into the break with the scores tied at 0-0 as neither team was able to break the deadlock.

After recess, Accra Lions grew into the game and nearly took the lead after Frederick Asante rounded off the Techiman Eleven Wonders goalie but blasted wide.

The home side finally broke the deadlock in the 78th minute through the influential Frederick Asante to give Lions the lead.

Eleven Wonders were reduced to ten men after midfielder Amin Adams was shown his marching orders in the 85th minute for abusing one of the assistant referees as Accra Lions ended the game 1-0.