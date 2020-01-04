3 hours ago

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) will be live on TV by the beginning of the third week fixtures, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has said.

Matches of the 2019/20 league season are yet to appear on TV since it started last month.

This is because the broadcasting rights have not been acquired by any company.

According to reports, seven media houses have applied for the broadcast rights of the league.

In his first interview of the year, 2020, on Joy FM’s Sports Link, Mr Okraku said; “The Football Association is very much committed to giving access to everyone in the nation and beyond to consume our league.”

“The last two weeks have been challenging, doing due diligence on companies that have made the bids. By the third week, matches will be broadcast by some TV stations.”

“We are not only looking at the Ghana Premier League, but we are also looking at giving the needed visibility to the Women’s football and Division one football,” he added.

The league entered week 2 this weekend while other domestic competitions are expected to start this month.