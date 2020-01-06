2 hours ago

Liberty Professionals shot stopper Ganiwu Shaibu put up a man of the Match performance to earn his side a point against Berekum Chelsea on match day 2 of the Ghana premier league on Sunday.

The versatile goalkeeper was at his best at the Golden City Park, producing several top class saves to deny the host from picking all the points at stake.

The Berekum Chelsea fans present at the game thought their side will get the job done when they were awarded a penalty in the 70th minute of the game.

However, Ganiwu had other ideas. The goalkeeper expertly saved Kofi Owusu's spot kick and further denied Attuquaye from the rebound.

His performance earned him a deserved man of the Match at the end of the game and ultimately earned his Liberty Professionals a point away from home.