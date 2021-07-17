1 hour ago

Accra Great Olympics finished off the season on s good note as they defeated Dreams FC 2-1 in their match day 34 clash.

Great Olympics were looking to cement their place in the top four although they beat Dreams FC other games on Sunday will determine their top four hopes.

The game failed to produce any magic in the early stages as both sides cancelled each other out.

But on the stroke of half time Great Olympics took the lead through Abdul Mudasiru in the 43rd minute to hand the home side the lead at half time.

Ten minutes after restart, Philip Sackey added the second goal before Ibrahim Issah pulled one back for Dreams FC four minutes later.

It was a nervy finish for Olympics as they fought hard to protect their slender lead but were able to see out the game.