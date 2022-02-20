8 hours ago

There was nothing to separate Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak in their outstanding match day 7 Ghana Premier League clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts should have scored very early as they started the better of the two sides with two early chances from close range from Mohammed Alhassan being saved by Kotoko goalie Danlad Ibrahim.

Kotoko's blushes were saved around the 17th minute as Kwadwo Obeng Junior was cleanly set up by Daniel Afriyie Barnieh but he struck his shot against the foot of the post when Danlad Ibrahim was completely beaten.

Gladson Awako was shown the yellow card after deliberately putting the ball in the Kotoko net when the whistle had gone off for offside in the 28th minute.

George Mfegue also had a good shot saved by Hearts goalkeeper Richard Attah after some good passing move by the away side.

Kotoko had a foul on the edge of the Hearts of Oak penalty area and Ibrahim Imoro sent it a whisker away from the goal.

Dickson Afoakwa had a good chance after entering the Hearts box but could only hit his shot into the side net.

George Mfegue made his presence felt in the 37th minute as he sent a rasping left footed shot towards the top corner but it was saved by Richard Attah in post for Hearts.

After the recess Kotoko had some two chances first Mfegue headed wide from an Asmah cross whiles Richmond Lamptey had his shot saved.

They were chances from Hearts of Oak too but it appeared neither side wanted the three points more as the spoils were shared in an entertaining game that could have gone either way but for some poor finishing.