2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways on Saturday as they defeated Medeama SC 1-0 in their match day 23 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

After drawing 0-0 with Berekum Chelsea in mid week, the phobians defeated the mauve and yellows.

The home side Hearts of Oak started the game on the front foot in search of the opening goal but it did not come as the away side stood tall defensively.

Medeama had the occasional chances but the Hearts defense dealt with them very well as the first half ended 0-0 with neither side able to break the deadlock.

Hearts of Oak upped the ante in the second half as their persistence was rewarded with a goal from Isaac Mensah in the 56th minute.

The youngster headed home a cross from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh to hand the phobians the lead.

Medeama pressed for the elusive equalizer which never came as they went home empty handed with Hearts winning 1-0.