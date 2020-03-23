1 hour ago

Ghanaian top flight giants Hearts of Oak SC are set to complete the signing of Asokwa Deportivo talented Midfielder, Emmanuel Osei according to media reports.

According to sources, the Phobians have officially written to the Division One League Club for their Midfielder and talks are currently ongoing between the two parties.

Emmanuel Osei has been in sensational form for Asokwa Deportivo in their second tier campaign this season.

He put up a sterling display and inspired his in their MTN FA Cup Round of 64 glory over Asante Kotoko at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.

Talks has begun with Asokwa Deportivo for the youngster as it’s highly advanced for the talented left footed winger.

Osei Statistics in the 2019/20 Division One League, has played 10 matches and scored four (4) goals.