42 minutes ago

Out-of-favour Hearts of Oak striker, Bernard Arthur is set to sign for regional rivals Great Olympics ahead of the second round of the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League.

Reports circulating in the local media suggest that the 23-year old forward is on the verge of completing his switch to the 'Oly Dade' lads in the ongoing transfer window.

The former Liberty Professionals forward has been struggling for playing time at Hearts of Oak in their 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign with only five appearances.

The management of Great Olympics are in advanced talks with the Arthur over a possible move and talks could be finalized in the coming days.

Meanwhile, fellow Topflight side Techiman Eleven Wonders have also been linked with the former Azam FC forward.

Wonders would be hoping to capitalized on Arthur's relationship with their coach Ignatius Osei under whose leadership the striker had his best season at Liberty Professionals.

Bernard Arthur joined Hearts of Oak on a free transfer after ending his stay with Algerian top-flight side AS Aïn M'lila.

He had stint with Tanzanian giants Azam FC before leaving to join the Algeria Ligue Professionnelle 1 club in 2018.

Arthur scored the match-winner for Hearts of Oak in their comeback 2-1 away win over Liberty Professionals in the match-day five of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.