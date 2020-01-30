2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak talisman, Joseph Esso has returned to full training with the first team and declared fit ahead of his club's trip to the Theater of Dreams in Dawu to face Dreams FC.

The Phobians have been boosted with the return of the highly rated forward as they seek to bounce back to winning ways against the Still Believe Lads.

The 23-year-old sustained a head injury during their last game in the Ghana Premier League with Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

He was substituted following the injury and has missed the team's last three training sessions ahead of Dreams FC match.

Esso joined his teammates at the Pobiman training complex on Thursday after being declared fit by the club's medical team.

He has scored twice in his six league appearances for Hearts of Oak in their 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.