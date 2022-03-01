31 minutes ago

Accra Great Olympics scored in added time to edge Real Tamale United in their Ghana Premier League Match Day 18 encounter on Monday.

Ibrahim Sulley scored a 93rd minute winner to give them a 2-1 win over the Northern giants to move to the second spot in the League log.

The Dade boys took an early lead through George Asamoah in the 5th minute after capitalizing on an error from RTU goalkeeper Yaw Osei to slot home from close range. Osei failed to deal with a free-kick as he fumbled with the first save as the ball fell to Asamoah who made no mistake to slot home the opener.

Ronald Frimpong converted a penalty in the 85th minute to draw the Northerners level. But their celebrations were cut short 8 minutes later as Great Olympics restored their lead through substitute Ibrahim Sulley. Raymond Oko Grippman brought down substitute Martin Akolgo inside the box resulting in the penalty to RTU.

Sulley fetched the winner in stoppage time as he connected a pass from Philip Nii Sackey to give Great Olympics a hard fought win.

The win takes Olympics to the second place on the premiership standings with 31 points - 9 points behind leaders Asante Kotoko SC who lead the table with 40 points.