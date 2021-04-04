2 hours ago

Inter Allies rallied from behind to draw 1-1 with Dreams FC on match day 18 of the Ghana Premier League at the theatre of Dreams, Dawu on Sunday.

The two teams needed the three points for various reasons but it was Inter Allies who needed it badly to save their campaign.

Joseph Esso scored from the spot in the five minute of the game to take his season tally to 11 goals from 18 games. Agyenim Boateng was fouled in the box as he tried to meander his way into the goal area of Inter Allies.

Esso elected himself and planted the ball into the bottom corner, beyond the reach of goalkeeper Rashid Seidu.

The goal lasted for only 10 minutes as Richard Arthur fetched the equalizer for the visitors in the 15th minute of proceedings.

Acting coach of Inter Allies, Felix Aboagye named a strong line-up for the game, bringing in returnees Gockel Ahontor and Samuel Armah. There were places for Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Richmond Lamptey, Hashmin Musah and goal scorer Richard Arthur as new recruit Ivan Anokye Mensah also made his bow.

Ibrahim Issah, Joseph Esso and Agyenim Boateng started in a front three for Dreams FC. Captain Abdul Jalilu played in a backline with the likes of Philemon Baffuor, Sulemana Mohammed and Abdulai Ibrahim featuring, while Maxwell Arthur and Victor Oduro played in midfield.

Chances were far and few in the game especially after the two first half goals but the teams pushed for the winner in the second half but fluffed the chances that came their way.

Issah Ibrahim, Agyenim Boateng and Joseph Esso all came close but failed to convert. Inter Allies substitute Abdul Nasiru was put through by Richard Arthur inside 83 minutes but the forward blasted it wide.

Dreams FC have dropped out of the top four, now in the 5th spot with 27 points, while Inter Allies stay in the foot of the table with 13 points.