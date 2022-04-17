4 hours ago

Karela United gave their quest for a top four finish a real boost as they defeated Dreams FC 1-0 in their match day 25 clash at Anyinase.

The home side gave a brilliant display and their fine performance was capped with a good goal by the influential Umar Bashiru.

His goal was the only difference in the game as Karela United defeated Dreams FC in a game perhaps they should have scored more.

Karela United started the game on the front foot and peppered the goal area of Dreams FC with a lots of shots but to no avail.

The breakthrough came in the 24th minute as Umar Bashiru finished off a nice team move which ended up becoming the winner.

Karela United are now 7th on the Ghana Premier League table whiles Dreams FC, are now 13th on the log and three points adrift the relegation zone.