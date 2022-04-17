5 hours ago

Struggling Ghana Premier League side King Faisal cannot catch a break as their slump continues unabated with Accra Lions taking a share of the slice.

The capital based side inflicted a 1-0 defeat on the home side in their match day 25 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It was the seventh consecutive defeat for King Faisal who are sliding down the Ghana Premier League table and can't wait for the season to end.

The away side started the match on the front foot as they asked all the questions of the their host.

It was no surprise that the took the lead in the 15th minute of the match with Frederick Asante the goal scorer after some defensive lapse from their host.

It proved to be the match winner as the toothless King Faisal could barely mount any formidable challenge as the visitors went away with all three points.

King Faisal's rotten luck would not even change when they were awarded a penalty late on in the game by referee Wadudu Yakubu as Sam Ortiz missed the penalty kick.

The Insha Allah boys are now 14th on the league table just a point above the relegation zone with 9 matches more to end the season whiles Accra Lions are 10th on the league table.