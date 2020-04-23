1 hour ago

Struggling Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal FC has confirmed the signing of midfielder David Owusu Agyei from Division One side Nea Salamina.

The dynamic midfield enforcer signed a three-year-deal with the Kumasi based side and has completed his registration with the Competitions Department of the FA.

Owusu Agyei adds to the names of new faces the club has recruited for the second round of the Ghana Premier League as the team continue their quest for resurgence from the bottom of the league table.

The midfielder formerly played for third tier side Storm Academy at Bepong where he captained for a season and is expected to come with vast experience to save the blushes of his new club in the Premier League.