2 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder, Kofi Abanga has disclosed that he is not thinking about retirement despite being inactive for the past few years.

Abanga whose transfer from Aduana Stars to Hearts of Oak was the most talked about in the country in 2009 has been in oblivion after failing to succeed with the Phobians since his big money move.

A combination of injuries and lack of fitness has ruined a once upon a time promising career of Abanga who last featured for Elmina Sharks

But in an interview with Sikka FM, the midfielder insisted he is still fit and not talking about retirement despite not been active for two years.

“I’m fit and not thinking about retirement now,”

The midfielder also revealed he don’t regret playing football despite not living up to the expectation.

“I don’t regret playing football for even a moment, through football I met dignitaries,”

The 32 year old last previously featured for Elmina Sharks in the Ghana Premier League in the 2017-18 season.