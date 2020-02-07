Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has named a strong 20-man squad ahead of his side's trip to Dormaa to face Aduana Stars on Wednesday.
The squad comprises of two goalkeepers, six defenders, nine midfielders and three attackers as the Porcupine Warriors seek to bounce back to winning ways against the 'Ogya' lads.
Conspicuously missing in Konadu's squad is Midfield powerhouse Justice Blay who hasn't recover from his illness he picked up ahead of Kotoko's last game against Ashanti Gold SC.
Burkinabae attacker Songne Yacouba did not make the squad due the ongoing contractual impasse with the club while defender Augustine Sefah also misses out.
Kotoko will face Aduana Stars in their match-day eleven encounter at Nana Agyemang Badu Park tomorrow
Below is the full squad;
Goalkeepers
Felix Annan
Kwame Baah
Defenders
Christopher Nettey
Abdul Ganiyu Ismael
Ampem Dacosta
Imoro Ibrahim
Emmanuel Agyemang Badu
Habib Mohammed
Midfielders
Augustine Okrah
Martin Antwi
Emmanuel Gyamfi
Sam Adams
Kwame Adom Frimpong
Maxwell Baakoh
Matthew Anim Cudjoe
Collins Ameyaw
Kingsley Osei Effah
Strikers
Richard Arthur
Naby Keita
William Opoku Mensah
