Head coach of Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has named a strong 20-man squad ahead of his side's trip to Dormaa to face Aduana Stars on Wednesday.

The squad comprises of two goalkeepers, six defenders, nine midfielders and three attackers as the Porcupine Warriors seek to bounce back to winning ways against the 'Ogya' lads.

Conspicuously missing in Konadu's squad is Midfield powerhouse Justice Blay who hasn't recover from his illness he picked up ahead of Kotoko's last game against Ashanti Gold SC.

Burkinabae attacker Songne Yacouba did not make the squad due the ongoing contractual impasse with the club while defender Augustine Sefah also misses out.

Kotoko will face Aduana Stars in their match-day eleven encounter at Nana Agyemang Badu Park tomorrow

Below is the full squad;

Goalkeepers

Felix Annan

Kwame Baah

Defenders

Christopher Nettey

Abdul Ganiyu Ismael

Ampem Dacosta

Imoro Ibrahim

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Habib Mohammed

Midfielders

Augustine Okrah

Martin Antwi

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Sam Adams

Kwame Adom Frimpong

Maxwell Baakoh

Matthew Anim Cudjoe

Collins Ameyaw

Kingsley Osei Effah

Strikers

Richard Arthur

Naby Keita

William Opoku Mensah