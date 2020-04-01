2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko contract rebel, Songne Yacouba is set for a sensational switch to fellow Ghana Premier league side Medeama SC in a mega money move, according to report.

Media reports emanating from Ghana indicate that the Tarkwa based side, with their eyes on the league trophy are set to sign the Burkinabe forward for the rest of the season on a free transfer as his contract runs out with Asante Kotoko.

There is d3al in place for the 28-year old according to Kumasi based Oyerepa FM and the Tarkwa based side have been asked to pay around $30,000 for the services of the star attacker.

But sources with Medeama SC say the club is willing to pay $22,000 with an onward transfer fee that is open for both parties.

Songne Yacouba has come under several transfer controversies with Asante Kotoko.

He was previously linked with several clubs from other top African leagues

The source further says Medeama is looking at transferring Songne Yacouba to a Saudi Arabian team at the end of the season.