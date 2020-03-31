1 hour ago

Ghanaian top flight outfit, Asante Kotoko have made an initial offer in their quest to sign midfielder Emmanuel Keyekeh from Karela United.

According to report, the energetic midfield enforcer reportedly could be on the verge of joining the Porcupine Warriors in the ongoing transfer window.

Kumasi based Fox FM reported on Tuesday that the management of Asante Kotoko are considering a possible acquisition of the combative midfielder and have made a move.

Keyekeh, 22 has emerged on the radar of Asante Kotoko following his consistent performance for Karela United in the Ghana Premier League for the past three seasons.

It is believed that Hearts of Oak, Aduana Stars and Legon Cities who are all hoping to strengthen their playing staff are keeping tabs on Emmanuel Keyekeh.

Keyekeh underwent trial at Hungarian club Zalaegerszegi Torna Egylet FC last year.