They were relegation fodder last season but against all odds King Faisal survived and have started the 2021/22 season in good form.

On match day one they left it very late before beating WAFA in the last minute but King Faisal showed everyone that they mean business with a rare win at the often dreaded Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa.

King Faisal defeated the two time Ghana Premier League champions 3-1 at their own backyard in an entertaining game in their match day two clash.

The Kumasi based side started the game on the front foot and their positive play resulted in the opening goal as on loan Asante Kotoko striker Osman Ibrahim netted the opener in the 9th minute after reacting fastest to a rebound.

Aduana drew parity six minutes later with former Kotoko midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong scoring his first ever goal for his new club to make it 1-1.

He connected with a thumping header for the host to draw level and bring his side back into the game as both sides went into the break level on points in what was an entertaining first 45 minutes.

After the recess King Faisal thought they should have been awarded a penalty when Osman Ibrahim was seemingly brought down the in the box but referee Eric Sefa Antwi waved away the appeals.

King Faisal restored the lead in the 68th minute with a pile driver from midfielder Abdul Latif to make it 2-1.

Deep into injury time King Faisal's Kotoko loanee put the icing on the cake with his second goal on the day to make it 3-1.