41 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko have named their starting eleven for the revenge mission against struggling King Faisal in their match day 22 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The reds suffered a 3-2 defeat to their city neighbours King Faisal in the reverse fixture of the first round and will now look to exact exact revenge.

Kotoko goalie Danlad Ibrahim who was benched in their 1-1 drawn game against Karela United makes a return to the starting eleven.

With Abdul Ganiyu suspended Yussif Muabrik plays with the versatile Sherrif Mohammed at center back whiles Christopher Nettey plays at right back whiles Imoro Ibrahim plays at left back.

Justice Blay plays alongside Richard Boadu and Mudasiru Salifu whiles Fabio Gama makes a return to the starting eleven playing in a forward three alongside Cameroonian duo Frank Mbella and Georges Mfegue.

Below is Asante Kotoko line up for King Faisal game:

Danlad Ibrahim

Christopher Nettey

Imoro Ibrahim

Yussif Mubarik

Sherrif Mohammed

Richard Boadu

Mudasiru Salifu

Justice Blay

Fabio Gama

Frank Mbella Etouga

George Mfegue Omgba