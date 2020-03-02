2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League powerhouse, Asante Kotoko have reportedly opened talks to sign Gideon Waja for the second round of their 2019/20 campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to complete the signing of the midfield dynamo in the ongoing transfer window, according to local media reports.

The 23-year-old has been a target for the Porcupine Warriors for a sometime now and reports suggests the Maxwell Konadu has given the nod for the club's management to get the former WAFA star.

Waja has returned to the country after his two-year stint with American second-tier club Toronto FC II.

He has been training with his former club West African Football Academy (WAFA SC) since his arrival in Ghana from US.

Waja made eighteen league appearances for Toronto FC II during the 2018 United Soccer League (USL) season.

He was a member of the Black Stars 'B' squad that won the 2017 WAFU Cup staged in Ghana