1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan has rubbished reports of salary cut at the club due to the novel Covid-19 pandemic.

A section of the Ghanaian media this week reported that players of the Porcupine Warriors have agreed to a salary cut after deliberations with club officials.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has led various clubs to adopt similar measures to avoid financial paralysis.

Across Europe, top clubs like Juventus, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all had players reduce salaries to cope with the financial challenges this period of inactivity brings.

This has been suggested to Ghanaian clubs as a way to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis and attain financial stability.

With reports rife that Kotoko players have agreed to salary cut, Felix Annan, the captain of the club has moved in to contradict such news.

He has however declared the players’ willingness to engage management on such matters.

In an interview with Atinka FM, the Black Stars goalkeeper said “in life I’ve always believed in proper communication, and in everything you do communication is very key”

“So if management engage the playing body in a meeting and we come into concensus, why not”

“This is not something that should not be forced on us”

“The clubs in Europe engaged their players in a meeting and agreed on that pay cut decision”

“We all understand the situation but we should all come into terms of what is best for all of us” he emphasised.