Kumasi Asante Kotoko will this afternoon host city rivals in a crunch game that has a lot of ramifications for the top and basement of the Ghana Premier League table.

The porcupine warriors would want to get back to winning ways after their 1-0 loss to Hearts of Oak which all but ended their title ambitions while King Faisal are not out of the woods yet and will need at least four points from their last three games to ensure safety.

Kwame Baah retains his place in the goal post while on loan Kotoko player Danlad Ibrahim keeps post for King Faisal.

Zubairu Ibrahima and the lethal Kwame Peprah lead the attack for King Faisal while Evans Adomako, Augustine Okrah and Emmanuel Gyamfi lead the Kotoko attack.

TEAM SHEET BELOW: